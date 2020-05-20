Dallas

COVID-19 Cancellations Cause Dallas Tourism Turmoil

There were 98 events booked for the city of Dallas in 2020 and 31 have canceled which includes seven citywide events

Wednesday, the Dallas City Council was scheduled for a briefing to discuss contract renewal with 'Visit Dallas.'

Embedded in the conversation was a sobering look at how COVID-19 cancellations and closures affected local tourism and revenue from canceled events.

There were 98 events booked for the city of Dallas in 2020 and 31 have canceled which includes seven citywide events.

Post-COVID-19 changes for 'Visit Dallas' include eliminating $2 million in programming and $2.5 million in personnel costs. This came with the eliminating or furloughing of 45% of the staff: eliminating 28 full-time and eight part-time positions.

