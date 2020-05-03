coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases in Denton County Surpass 800

The number of COVID-19 cases in Denton County surpassed 800 Saturday, as county health officials reported four additional cases of the new coronavirus.

There are now 803 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 392 recoveries, according to Denton County Public Health.

Two of the new cases are in Lewisville, and there is one each in Dallas and Denton.

Denton County's first drive-thru testing site opened Saturday, testing about 200 residents.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

