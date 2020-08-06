Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 334 New Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Thursday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 334 new COVID-19 cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 217 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, raising the countywide total to 7,074; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 112 new cases per day, the highest average since July 21.

Collin County officials also reported the deaths of two people Thursday, a 78-year-old McKinney woman who did not have underlying health conditions and a 95-year-old Prosper woman who did have underlying health conditions. Both women died at area hospitals on Monday.

There are 5,036 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 1,951 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 117 new cases of the virus Thursday along with another death.

County health officials only said the latest victim was a woman over 80 who lived in Frisco.

“Each death related to COVID-19 is a loss and we keep the family of this individual in our thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “ If we can continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently, socially distance, and limit gatherings to under 10, we are cautiously optimistic that community transmission may continue on a downward trend.”

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases has now gone down for three straight days while the 14-day average has declined every day for the last seven days.

The county has recorded 57 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,374 with 4,294 estimated recoveries and 3,023 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.