Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 280 New Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Monday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 280 new COVID-19 cases and one more coronavirus-related death Monday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 179 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 7,833; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 178 new cases per day, the highest its been during the pandemic.

Collin County officials reported the death of a 74-year-old Richardson man on Monday -- the 90th COVID-19-related death in the county

There are 5,171 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 2,572 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 101 new cases of the virus Monday.

Denton County's seven-day average for new cases increased to 102; the 14-day average rose for the first time in 10 days to 110.

The county has recorded 62 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,745 with 4,702 estimated recoveries and 2,981 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street with appointments beginning at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.