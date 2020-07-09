Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 275 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 4 Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 275 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with four deaths.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,108 with 160 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday.

Three deaths reported Thursday included a 73-year-old McKinney man with underlying health issues who died July 3 at an Allen hospital, a 68-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions who died Monday night at a local hospital and an 82-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who died early Thursday morning at a Richardson hospital.

Since March, Collin County has reported 56 deaths related to the virus.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 124 new cases per day, up from 30 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 186 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,287. There are estimated to be 765 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 115 new cases of the virus Thursday with 32 new recoveries and one new death, that of a man in his 80s who was a resident of unincorporated Denton County.

“We are sad to report another death due to COVID-19 in Denton County,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “Please keep the individual’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We recommend everyone wear masks when around individuals not within your household, continue to social distance and frequently wash your hands. These important steps will reduce your risk of infection.”

The county is averaging 95 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 38 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 3,697 with 1,322 recoveries. An estimated 2,337 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.