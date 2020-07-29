Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 239 New Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Wednesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 239 new COVID-19 cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported one death Wednesday, a 78-year-old woman from Plano.

CCHCS reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 6,177.

There are 4,701 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 162 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

Denton County reported two deaths Wednesday, a woman from Dallas in her 70's and a man from Little Elm in his 60's.

The county has recorded 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 6,493 with 3,481 estimated recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.