Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 235 New Cases of COVID-19 Friday, 1 Death

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 235 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with another death.

In Collin County, officials confirmed 75 new infections of the novel coronavirus, bringing their total number of cases to 5,145. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 131 new cases per day, up from 60 per day a month ago and down 10 from Thursday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 64 deaths related to the virus.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 135 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 4,258. There are estimated to be 832 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 160 new cases of the virus Friday with 66 new recoveries and one new death.

The county's latest victim was a Lewisville man in his 60s.

“With the 42nd death due to COVID-19 in Denton County, we would like to express our thoughts and prayers to the individual’s family,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As the number of new cases continue to rise, it is imperative that we take steps to protect each other by continuing to physically distance, wear masks, and wash our hands to reduce exposure.”

The county is averaging 136 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 42 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,765 with 2,610 recoveries. An estimated 2,113 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.