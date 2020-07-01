Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 223 New Cases of COVID-19

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 223 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases in Collin County surpassed 3,000 Wednesday with 117 new COVID-19 cases reported by Collin County Health Care Services. The county reported no new deaths as the total number of infections rises to 3,114.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 94 new cases per day, up from 72 just seven days ago, after three consecutive of at least 115 new cases.

Since March, Collin County has reported 43 deaths related to the virus.

They also announced the recovery of 131 people, bringing the total number of survivors to 2,396. There are estimated to be 675 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 106 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 11 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 2,951 with 1,164 recoveries. An estimated 1,750 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Thursday at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

