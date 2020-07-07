Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 174 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 174 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with two deaths.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,800 with 118 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday.

The deaths of three people, all of whom had underlying health conditions, included a 77-year-old Fairview man who died on June 20 at a Dallas hospital and a 61-year-old Plano man who died at his home on Monday and a 79-year-old Princeton man who died Thursday. Since March, Collin County has reported 50 deaths related to the virus.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 118 new cases per day, up from 21 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 160 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 2,918. There are estimated to be 857 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 56 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 11 new recoveries and no new deaths. Denton County is averaging 88 new cases per day over the last seven days.

The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 3,459 with 1,268 recoveries. An estimated 2,154 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

