Collin County Reports 7th COVID-19 Death

A 90-year-old McKinney man is the 7th person to die in Collin County after contracting the COVID-19 virus, health official say.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, the man died Friday morning and, in addition to the COVID-19 infection, had underlying health conditions.

“All of us at Collin County are saddened at the report of the seventh COVID-19 death within our community,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “To his family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The county has not yet released their count of new cases for Friday. On Thursday, Collin County HCS confirmed 30 additional infections for a total of 406 cases as well as the death of a 53 year old Dallas man, the county's six death.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.