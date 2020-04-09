Collin County Confirms 6th COVID-19 Related Death

A 53-year-old Dallas man died Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, officials with Collin County Health Care Services say.

County health officials confirmed the man suffered from underlying health conditions before testing positive for the virus.

"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman's family and friends," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "We mourn together with them at the loss of their loved one."

As of Wednesday, Collin County has confirmed 378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 150 of those individuals reported to have recovered. Collin County typically releases their daily cases in the evening.

