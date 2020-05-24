Collin County

Collin County Reports 15 New Cases of COVID-19

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Officials in Collin County reported Sunday 15 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 1,151.

Thirty-three people in the county have died after they tested positive for COVID-19, while 803 have recovered, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

In addition to the 15 new cases, one case was reassigned from an incorporated part of Collin County.

Of those 16 cases, seven are in Plano, three are in Allen and two are in Dallas. There is one new case each in Anna, Lucas, McKinney and Wylie, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

