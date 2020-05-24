Collin County Reports 15 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials in Collin County reported Sunday 15 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 1,151.

Thirty-three people in the county have died after they tested positive for COVID-19, while 803 have recovered, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

In addition to the 15 new cases, one case was reassigned from an incorporated part of Collin County.

Of those 16 cases, seven are in Plano, three are in Allen and two are in Dallas. There is one new case each in Anna, Lucas, McKinney and Wylie, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

