Collin County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday

Collin County reported another 14 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 584.
The county also reported an additional 38 recoveries; to date they've reported 14 deaths.
Collin County Health Care Services reports there are 149 active cases in the county and that 17 of those with the virus are hospitalized.
CCHCS also reports there have been 4,288 negative COVID-19 tests in the county and that 873 people are being monitored for symptoms after possibly being exposed to someone with the virus.
Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties
NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.
Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.
