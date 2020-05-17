coronavirus

Collin County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Collin County has reported 1,028 positive cases, 31 deaths and 695 recoveries

Collin County public health officials on Sunday added 12 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases include four in Plano, three in McKinney, two in Dallas and one each in Allen, Fairview and Murphy.

The new cases put the total in Collin County at 1,028 positive cases, 31 deaths and 695 recoveries.

Of the total, 290 people remain in home isolation and 12 are hospitalized.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

