Collin County Confirms Death of Fairview Man Positive for COVID-19

Collin County Health Care Services confirms a 73-year-old Fairview man is the 12th person on in the county to die after contracting COVID-19.

"We are sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community today," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "All of us grieve together with his family during this difficult time."

Collin County Health has not announced any new cases Friday; the total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 505.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.