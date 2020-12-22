Collin County Adds Record 959 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday; 440 Hospitalized

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting an additional 959 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Collin County.

Tuesday's report is the second day the county has broken its record of COVID-19 cases in a day. On Monday, 717 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Collin County on Tuesday reported 440 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has a total of 37,966 confirmed cases of the virus and 326 deaths attributed to the virus counted since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

The state also reports a total of 3,863 probable infections in the county on Sunday.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."