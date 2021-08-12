City of Denton Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Options Regarding Face Masks

Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., the City of Denton will hold an emergency meeting regarding the city's options when it comes to face-covering requirements.

As other local governments re-enforce mask mandates, the topic came up earlier this week during the regular council meeting on Tuesday according to Ryan Adams, the director of customer service and public affairs for the city of Denton.

"The meeting will essentially consist of the council getting any legal advice from the city attorney that they need, having a discussion, and then there's the possibility that they may take action with regard to face-covering requirements. At this point, there could be any number of options, and there's not been any direction on what path they may take," said Adams ahead of the meeting.

Currently the city of Denton does not have any face-covering requirements, although it strongly encourage them based of off the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

"We did have a mandate in the past. That was at the same time where a number of many cities had similar mandates, at the same time Denton County did, and at the same time where there were also requirements from the state level. So this is something that the council has discussed before, as have a number of governmental entities and so we're just returning to that discussion right now, providing information to the council so that they can decide if they want to make any similar action along the lines of face coverings," explained Adams.

The open meeting will be at Denton City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St and members from the community can address the city council. To learn more on how to sign up, click here. People can also phone in.

According to the agenda, there will be a closed session where city council members will consult with attorneys, followed by a work session discussion and consideration of an action item.

The meeting will be streamed online.