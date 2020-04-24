Dallas

Chalk For Change to Benefit Food Bank

By Meredith Land

Some local kids, fed up with seeing food bank lines and wanting to help are doing it in a big way.

The crew created "chalk for change." They chalk bomb people's driveways and sidewalks with messages of hope.

They ask you to donate $20 to a gofundme and then you chalk bomb three others. It spreads and spreads.

So far they've raised almost $3,000 for the North Texas Food Bank. This by the way is the same crew that sells mistletoe each December for the food bank - the "Mistlecrew!"

