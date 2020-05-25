Carry The Load Memorial Drive Honoring Fallen Heroes in Dallas

The pandemic might be putting a damper on your Memorial Day plans to kick off the summer.

But a Dallas non-profit is not letting the coronavirus stop them from making sure we don’t forget the true meaning of this day -- honoring the men and women who gave their lives to serve our country.

The 10th annual Carry The Load Dallas Memorial March, which draws tens of thousands of people to Reverchon Park each Memorial Day Weekend, will follow social distancing recommendations and take place as a Dallas Memorial Drive this year.

The name signifies families “carrying the load” of those gone before them. Normally volunteers would carry posters with the names of fallen service members and walk the entire Memorial Day Weekend.

There’s also usually a huge national relay with thousands of walkers and cyclists traveling toward Dallas.

This year, the pandemic has forced those relays and rallies to go virtual this year with videos and fundraisers online.

Organizers have gone above and beyond in Dallas to set up a memorial drive featuring 200 storyboards of fallen heroes. Each board shows the name, story and date that serviceman or woman was killed in action.

Those participating in the drive can stop and take a moment to read their stories and families are welcome to decorate their own car honoring a fallen hero.

Organizers told NBC 5 despite the pandemic, the message this year is still the same -- sharing those stories of local heroes so that their memories are never forgotten.

“What’s Memorial Day all about? We’ve gotten away from why are we really here, why are we stopping and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice is memorial day?” said Craig Couch, a board member for Carry the Load. “Memorial day it seems at some point became about barbecues and mattress sales. I understand that’s going to happen, so enjoy yourself. But take some of that time to stop and to honor and remember.”

He said this year also presents the opportunity to honor those working to save lives during the coronavirus crisis.

“All of our first responders. Because all of these people are our heroes. What an incredible year to be honoring those who are on the front lines, who are out there taking care of all of us,” Couch said.

Carry The Load was founded in 2011 by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, with a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. The first event featured a more than 20-hour Memorial March that took place on Memorial Day Weekend at White Rock Lake in Dallas.

The event has evolved into a national relay and fundraisers including 40 states. They’ve raised $25.2 million raised since 2011 for military veterans, first responders and their families.

For Monday’s event, the drive runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. rain or shine.

You still have to register your car to take part in the drive by clicking here.

You will not be able to walk the event and you will be required to stay in your car during the memorial drive. Dallas Police will be on-site to make sure everything runs smoothly and cones will help guide cars where they need to go to follow the route.