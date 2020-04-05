Carrollton Police Search for Woman Who Claims, in Video, She Will Spread COVID-19

Carrollton police are looking for a woman they say claims to have COVID-19 and is "willfully spreading it."

Police will charge 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat, according to a tweet from the department.

"We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health," the tweet said. "We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously."

We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07.



We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com. pic.twitter.com/KySDDXL2RH — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) April 5, 2020

The Snapchat video circulating on social media shows the woman going to what appears to be a drive-thru testing site.

In the video, a nurse is heard telling the person behind the steering wheel that they need to go home while they wait for results.

In a series of videos later, the woman, who police say is Maradiaga, shows herself shopping at what she claims to be Walmart.

"I'm here at Walmart about to infest every (expletive), because if I'm going down, all you (expletive) are going down," she says in the Snapchat video.

The video later shows the woman in her car, coughing into the camera.

"If you want to get the coronavirus and (expletive) die, call me," the person in the video says.

She continues, "I'll meet you up and (cough, cough) and I will shorten your life."

A spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department said officers went to Maradiaga's home on Sunday, but she was not there.

Police said her family was cooperating with them, and hoped the 18-year-old turns herself in.

Police said they are receiving tips and if people know where she is to contact (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.