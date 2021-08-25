Boyd ISD Closes Elementary School Due to COVID-19 Cases

The Boyd ISD Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of this week due to rising COVID-19 cases.

District Superintendent Tami Vardy said in a letter sent to parents "we are seeing a significant increase in cases, primarily at BES. Keeping student and staff members' safety in mind, we have made the difficult decision to close our elementary school campus starting tomorrow, 8/26/2021 to begin our COVID-19 deep cleaning protocol."

The letter explains that the district calendar has additional instruction minutes built-in so students will not be required to make up these instructional days and will not be responsible for missed instruction during these days.

Classes will resume on a regular schedule on Monday.

This cancellation only impacts the elementary school campus. All other campuses will continue on a normal schedule this week.