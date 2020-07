Free face masks will be given away to the public at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center July 16, the city says.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 210 Browning Drive.

Masks were donated from Tarrant County and the Texas Rangers.

In a previous giveaway in May, Tarrant County and the Rangers partnered to give 250,000 masks to restaurant owners in the city.