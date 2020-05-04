Arlington, Texas Rangers Giving Out 250,000 Face Masks to People Working in the City

The Texas Rangers are partnering with Arlington to give out 250,000 face coverings to employees of the city's businesses and restaurants.

The team made the announcement Monday saying phase one of the city's Roadmap to Ropen and Recover would provide the protective masks, donated by Tarrant County, for free on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday.

The masks were donated by the county to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

The masks will be handed out via drive-through delivery between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Lot R on the south side of Globe Life Field. Those wanting to pick up a mask should enter off Cowboys Way.

The giveaway is done in partnership between the Texas Rangers, the city of Arlington, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation.