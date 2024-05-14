This year is ranked as the sixth-wettest year on record so far. This year the airport (the official record-keeping location for North Texas) has picked up 20.44" of rain.

The normal rainfall by May 14 is 13.79 inches. We currently have a surplus of 6.65 inches. At this time last year, we had a deficit with only 11.86 inches of rain having fallen.

More rain is coming (see the latest forecast here).

Our next round of thunderstorms arrives late Wednesday night. Storms will move through North Texas throughout the day Thursday possibly lingering into Friday morning.

This next round of storms will bring the risk of flooding and severe weather. Between 1-3 inches of rain will fall over ground that is already saturated.

There is also a Level 1 and 2 risk for severe storms in North Texas. Storms that reach severe limits would be capable of producing hail and damaging winds.