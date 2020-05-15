Arlington Church to Host Free Produce Giveaway

Saturday, an Arlington church will give away free produce to help North Texas families through food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
Cornerstone Church will host the giveaway from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
“For the next 10 weeks, we’ve partnered with Engage Arlington to give out a minimum of 720 – 18lb boxes of fresh produce every Saturday at Cornerstone, to help relieve the burden of some in our DFW community,” Church representative Veronica Griffith said. “As a church family unable to gather together during our stay at home mandate, we had a strong desire to connect with the community that was hunkered down in isolation and provide some type of relief for those in the community.”
The giveaway is a drive-thru event with no contact.
Cornerstone Church is located at 5415 Matlock Road in Arlington.