Argyle Woman, Neighbors Sew Over 2,000 Masks for Frontline Workers Battling COVID-19

A North Texas woman says she’s received over a thousand requests for masks for frontline workers.

It all started with a request for one mask from her oldest daughter, who works in an operating room.

“The running total of masks we made just hit 2,500 this morning,” said Dida Finch, who lives in Argyle.

Around 90 neighbors in her Harvest subdivision, help make the masks for first responders and health care workers.

“We’ve supplied 100 to the Dallas Police Department, several to other local police departments, and several fire departments,” Finch said.

The surgeon general said the CDC now recommends cloth masks for anyone in places where it’s hard to stay 6 feet apart, like grocery stores.

Finch said if a person don’t have a sewing machine, there’s a way to still make a mask.

“Get an old pillowcase or a sheet out. Double it over. Fold it long. Cut to where you’ve got two strips coming in -- one that ties behind each ear," Finch said. "Leave a 7 by 5 inch square center. That way you’ve got it and you can tighten it."

It’s important to note – the CDC changed its guidance – because it's noticed more people test positive for COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms.

The CDC said the masks are meant to keep people who are wearing them from spreading coronavirus. Wearing a mask doesn’t necessarily keep someone from contracting it.

All of the masks Finch and her neighbors make stay in the DFW area.

