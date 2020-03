American Airlines is offering most of its union workers unpaid, voluntary leave for up to a year as well as early retirements as it pushes to reduce payroll costs while COVID-19 saps travel.

American’s pilots already came to a deal Sunday night that would offer them voluntary leave with partial pay. The Fort Worth-based airline is now extending an unpaid option to flight attendants, mechanics and other groups.

