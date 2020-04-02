coronavirus

ACE Cash Express is ‘Essential,’ Stays Open, Lawsuit Dismissed

City of Saginaw had faced lawsuit challenging closure order

By Scott Gordon

A dispute between Saginaw and ACE Cash Express was settled when the city agreed the company was an essential business and can stay open.

According to a court filing Thursday, the city will no longer try to close the financial services company.

ACE dismissed the lawsuit which was filed last week.

A Tarrant County judge had issued a temporary restraining order allowing ACE to stay open until a hearing April 9.

With the dismissal of the lawsuit, the hearing is now cancelled.

“ACE is happy to continue providing critical financial services to the residents of Saginaw and throughout the country without involving the courts,” said company attorney Ryan McComber of Dallas.

