9th Presumptive Positive Case of COVID-19 in Dallas County

On Friday, Dallas County health officials announced the 9th presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the county.

Investigators said the individual is in their 80's and has out of state travel history. They are a Dallas resident and are currently being treated in a Dallas area hospital.

This case is not related to the previous cases announced in Dallas County.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott