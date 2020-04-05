97 New COVID-19 Cases Push Dallas County Total to 1,112

Dallas County on Sunday reported 97 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

The county has reported a total of 1,112 cases and 18 deaths. There have been more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Texas.

Of the cases that have required hospitalization, 71% have been patients over 60 or people who have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition, according to the county.

Of the hospitalized patients, 28 percent have reported having diabetes, which is considered one of the high-risk health conditions.

In a written statement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins offered four things to do to stay strong.

“First, please don’t let the uncertainty overwhelm you. Rather, take life one day at a time. Second, many of you are leading in your homes or jobs. Let someone else lead for a few hours or a day and recharge so you can stay in the fight," Jenkins said. "Third, you can’t help everyone but you can help someone. ... And finally, practice gratitude. Gratitude drives out despair."

Jenkins will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Sunday updating residents about the fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday, the city of Dallas released information showing the hospital bed and ventilator capacity from 19 hospitals, as reported Saturday.

There are a total of 5,148 hospital beds, 2,671 of which are occupied. Of the 772 total ICU beds, 462 are occupied. There are 865 ventilators across the 19 hospitals, and 302 of them are in use.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

