839 New Virus Cases Reported in Texas as Reopening Continues

By The Associated Press

As Texas continues to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials said Sunday that there were 839 new cases of the virus reported in the state for a total of 55,348.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that the number of deaths in Texas increased by 13, for a total of 1,519 deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been reopening the state's economic activity in phases.

Bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen Friday at 25 percent capacity and with other social distancing measures in place. Rodeos, bingo halls and aquariums also can reopen. Restaurants, which were allowed to reopen May 1 at 25 percent customer capacity, can now run at 50 percent.

The new standards don't apply yet in El Paso and Amarillo, which have seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

