8-Year-Old Girl’s Thank You Note to the Nurses Who Treated Her Gramma for Coronavirus

An 8-year-old girl wrote a letter to the nurses who made “my grandmother feel better” while she was hospitalized in Fort Worth for coronavirus.

Like many girls her age, 8-year-old Ezra Sowah has a special bond with her grandmother she calls "BB."

"She likes to dance and she likes to sing," she said. "I like to talk to her and I love her really much."

So when her grandmother got sick with coronavirus and was admitted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Ezra was really worried.

Unable to visit the hospital, Ezra's mom said she called the nurses constantly.

"They were awesome,” Nyreen Sowah said. “They didn't seem like they were in a rush. They took their time to update me."

One of those nurses was Myeong Jackson who has worked at Texas Health for 13 years.

"We do our best,” she said. “When I see a patient lying in their bed, I don't see a patient. I see myself. I see my family. So we just do our best to care for them."

Nyreen Sowah

Ezra’s grandmother, who spent nearly 40 years as a nurse herself, recovered after a week in the hospital and now is feeling fine.

Ezra, whose family lives in Mansfield, wanted to say thank you.

So she picked up a pen and put her thoughts on paper.

"My name is Ezra Sowah and I want to say thank you for making my grandmother feel better," she wrote. "When my gramma came to the hospital I thought she was going to die. But she didn't.”

Nyreen Sowah

Ezra and her mother dropped off the note at the hospital along with some flowers.

“The reason why it's so important to say thank you to all of you is you guys did all that you can to make her feel better,” she wrote the nurses. “Your patient's grandaughter, Ezra Sowah."

Jackson said she and the other nurses appreciate the kind gesture.

“Oh I am very thankful for her nice note,” Jackson said. “She wrote a really nice letter. I cannot describe how that makes us feel."

