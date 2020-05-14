3 More COVID-19 Deaths in Denton County, Health Director Warns of ‘Universal Risk’ of Infection

Three more Denton County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, county health officials say, bringing the total to 28 deaths in the county.

The latest victims include:

A hospitalized man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Denton

A hospitalized man in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony

A hospitalized woman in her 70s who was a resident of southwest Unincorporated Denton County

“So far, the majority of reported deaths in Denton County have not been current residents of long-term care facilities, highlighting the universal risk of local transmission and potentially fatal outcomes,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Denton County Public Health.

“Learning of three deaths today from COVID-19 is beyond words,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers.

Eads added that it was, "extremely important, as businesses reopen and we begin to venture out more often, that we take every precaution possible to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and others whose paths we cross as safe as possible.”

DCPH is also announcing 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing six newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 540. There are currently 448 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.