263 Cases, 2 Deaths Added in Collin County on Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services added 263 cases and two deaths in Collin County on Sunday.

The 263 additional cases of COVID-19 bring the county's total to 65,423, according to state data.

The state has not revealed any information about the two most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To date, according to state data, Collin County has 627 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 61,039 estimated recoveries through Saturday.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 374 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.