2 More Dallas County Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Two more inmates at the Dallas County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, five Dallas County Jail inmates tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said seven inmates have now tested positive for the virus, and one test is pending.

Four other individuals from other pods, two officers, and several healthcare officials are in quarantine.

The first inmate to test positive for the virus had been in the Dallas County Jail since December, meaning the virus came into the jail through another person.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said during a news conference Wednesday that health officials are investigating how the virus got into the jail's population.