Texas’ 1st Reported Death Due to COVID-19 Confirmed in Matagorda County

A man in his late 90s is the first reported death due to the novel coronavirus in the state of Texas, according to officials in Matagorda County.

The man died Sunday night with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and Monday, officials at Matagorda Regional Medical Center were notified of a positive test result.

The man's test was conducted by the Houston Department of Health and Human Services.

Matagorda County is along the Texas Gulf Coast, southwest of Houston.

The case was the second positive test reported in Matagorda County, officials said.

