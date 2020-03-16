Dallas County Update on Community Gathering Restrictions Expected Monday

Dallas County leaders are expected to hold a news conference at about 5 p.m. Monday to address the latest on the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted Sunday that they were aware of the new CDC guidance that recommend all in-person events involving 50 people or more be called off for the next eight weeks and were discussing further restrictions on community gatherings.

Johnson, who said other measures would also be considered, said a formal announcement would be made Monday.

We are aware of the new CDC guidance, and we are discussing further restrictions on community gatherings and considering other measures in the @CityofDallas to help us fight #COVID19. We will have a formal announcement tomorrow. Until then, please practice social distancing. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 16, 2020

Monday's news conference is expected to be given by County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director.

This article will be updated after the news conference.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott