15 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Collin County Monday

Health officials in Collin County reported 15 new cases of coronavirus within the county on Monday. There were no new deaths reported.

According to the Collin County Health Department, there are currently 249 cases of coronavirus in the county.

The county said in a news release, there have been 804 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. 533 people have successfully recovered; 27 are hospitalized; 222 remain in home isolation.

There have been 22 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.