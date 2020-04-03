Small Businesses to Receive Lifeline

A flow of cash is on the way to small businesses in North Texas devastated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Friday, April 3, they can now start applying for loans or grants under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. It’s part of the $2 trillion relief package signed into law last week.

"I encourage all small businesses that have 500 or fewer people, please contact your lenders. Any FDIC institution will be able to do this. Any credit union, existing SBA lenders and fintech lenders. You'll get the money, you'll get it the same day. You use this to pay your workers. Please bring your workers back to work if you've let them go. You have eight weeks plus overhead. This is a very important program," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Small businesses with under employees 500 can borrow up to $10 billion for payroll, rent, utilities and other everyday bills.

The president of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce says businesses are desperate for help.

“It’s vital for small businesses. They are hurting. They’re in trouble, and they’re looking for a life raft to hold onto to keep operations going and this PPP program will provide that,” Brandom Gengelbach said.

The Fort Worth chamber surveyed its members recently, and over half said they will not be able to sustain their business longer than 'a few months’ if the current trend continues.

As part of the response to COVID19, the chamber is contacting all 1,400 members, the majority of whom are small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Gengelbach says, “It’s very grim. a lot of the conversations. I compare to calling a loved one who just has lost a family member or a friend. There are some that are quite emotional on the phone.”

The City of Fort Worth shared these points for businesses to keep in mind:

Loan forgiveness depends on businesses keeping employees on the payroll, or rehiring employees quickly while maintaining salary levels. At least 75% of the loan amount must be used for payroll expenses in order for the loan to be fully forgiven, and loan forgiveness will be reduced if salaries decrease, or if the number of full-time employees declines.



All small businesses are eligible. This means a business with 500 employees or less and includes nonprofits, veterans’ organizations, tribal concerns, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships, and independent contractors.



All loans will have the same terms, regardless of the lender or borrower.



Unemployment benefits have been extended to self-employed workers, independent contractors, and those with limited work history. Unemployment insurance provisions now include an additional $600 per week payment to each recipient for up to four months.

Gengelbach, who joined the chamber since 2016 and was named president in October 2019, says this crisis is “a test of leadership, a test of keeping morale and spirts high, trying to encourage and strengthen not only staff about the business community as well but great communities like Fort Worth show their true colors and true leadership potential during times like this.”

And after the social distance and shelter in place measures are lifted, Gengelbach says it will be exciting “to watch the Fort Worth community come together in a meaningful way to grow and develop the economy to get past some of the challenges we’re currently facing.”