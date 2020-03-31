Coronavirus Continues to Hit Fort Worth’s Small Businesses, Survey Shows

Newly released survey results show the devastating impact the coronavirus is having on Fort Worth's small businesses.

The early results of the survey compiled data from more than 1,200 respondents, most of whom owned small businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

Most of those who responded said they worked in professional services and hospitality/tourism. Other industries represented were aviation and aerospace, food production, health care, manufacturing, arts & entertainment and retail, among others.

The most pressing concerns among business owners are revenue/cash flow, payroll expenses and rent/lease/mortgage concerns, results showed.

More than half of responding businesses do not have a remote work or teleworking policy in place, and 58% do not have company leave policies that contain guidance for these types of situations.

The survey results will help drive the city's Small Business and Economic Recovery Advisory Committee's future decisions.

A similar survey from the Chamber of Commerce mirrored similar needs, with nearly half of business owners indicating they wouldn't be able to sustain their business longer than a few months if current trends continue.

