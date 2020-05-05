coronavirus

Free Gas Offered for Health Care Workers Across North Texas

By Larry Collins

This year, National Nurses Week falls in the middle of a global pandemic when we need to say “thank you” more than ever.

North Texas Honda dealers are using this week to show gratitude for health care workers who are on the front line.

“We partnered with Baylor University Medical Center, Cook Children’s Medical Center as well as Baylor Scott & White Health Center and we’re providing care packages for their frontline staff,” Helpful Honda Team of North Texas representative Devin Ellis said. “We’re going to have everything from grocery gift cards to a bath bomb to help them relax, healthy snacks and hand sanitizers.”

But, the team decided to take their Random Acts of Helpfulness philosophy a step further and provide free gas for health care workers. Team members will pop up at gas stations across North Texas and give free gas for frontline health care workers as they drive to and from their shifts.

“All you have to do is just show your proof – your ID or your medical badge that you work at a hospital or care center,” Ellis said.

Locations will be:

Tuesday, May 5 in Dallas

 FREE GAS TIMES:  5 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Tom Thumb
    Express 2720 Live Oak St.
    Dallas, TX 75204 (Near Baylor Scott University Medical Center) 

 Wednesday, May 6 in Fort Worth   

  • FREE GAS TIMES: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Location announced Wednesday morning

 Saturday, May 9  in McKinney 

  • FREE GAS TIMES: 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Location announce Saturday morning

“We just want to say that there’s a bunch of people in the community supporting you and you guys are dealing with a challenging situation. You may not see the support hourly, daily or enough, so we just want to say that there are a bunch of people thinking about you,” Ellis said. “We really respect what you are doing and we are just so grateful you are putting our safety first even above your own needs in many circumstances.”

