Be Wary of Workouts You See on Social Media

The closure of gyms across North Texas due to COVID-19 has forced people to get creative about how they stay active. For people who already had a trainer at the gym, they probably have continued some sort of virtual training during this time of social distancing.

Some are using this time to get in shape, though. While it’s a great thing to want to get in shape, you want to make sure you are doing it safely, especially if you don’t have someone in person giving you guidance and checking your form.

Ramey Price, a certified personal trainer in Dallas, says there are three things to think about before starting an online regimen or workout from someone on social media.

“Step one—read their bio. Do they and sort of certifications listed in the bio? If they don’t just send them a direct message and ask,” Price said. “Step two -- what specialties do they have? There are a lot of special populations that fitness pros can work with and maybe you have an injury or are you pregnant? You want to make sure they are able to assist you so that you can stay safe. Step three -- What experience do they have? Are they currently working in the fitness industry? Or in the past? Or maybe they are just a fitness enthusiast and that’s OK, too.”

North Texas certified personal trainer Clyde Joseph agreed with Price, but also added there is a human factor to all of this. Even if you are working out virtually, there is one important thing the person touting themselves as a trainer must have.

“Level of commitment, [there has to be a level of commitment there],” Joseph said. “Is the trainer using coaching cues or modifications using progressive movement or regressive movement to avoid any injuries? Is the person making sure the client is getting the best that they can out of the movement to help them reach their goals?”