With nicer weather and maybe even a little spring cleaning on the horizon, March signals a fresh start with warmer months ahead. And when it comes to the items to help you get there, Consumer Reports reveals some of its top-rated products on discount.

March is here, so let the spring savings commence!

Here are the top products Consumer Reports says to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Retailers are shifting their focus to spring cleaning and outdoor activities as March rolls in. Shoppers can expect to see discounts on cleaning products, outdoor tools, and all the things they might need to do any home renovation.

If you’re in the market for seasonal items like air purifiers, string trimmers, and vacuums, you’re in luck.

Take the Shark Cordless Stick Vac, which is priced as low as $412 at Amazon. The vacuum cleaner aced Consumer Reports' tests for cleaning bare floors and the edges of rooms.

Next, if you’re looking for an air purifier to keep those pesky seasonal allergies at bay, the Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max is $349 at Amazon. Consumer Reports says it did very well in its tests for removing dust, pollen, and smoke.

Now that the inside of your house is clean, you may want to keep the outside tidy with a new string trimmer. The Milwaukee String Trimmer is as low as $222.97 at Amazon. Consumer Reports found that it cuts down tall grass and weeds aggressively.

And as we approach the middle of the month, Consumer Reports has some insight that could help you get the best sleep yet.

The second week of March is Sleep Awareness Week. What that means for you as a shopper is that you’ll see lots of deals on things like mattresses, bedding, pillows, and sleep accessories like alarm clocks and sleep masks.

Mark it on your calendar and do some early shopping now. The Original Casper Pillow (standard) is as low as $58.50 at Casper. It aced Consumer Reports tests for breathability.

If you’re looking for a new mattress, the Denver Mattress Doctor’s Choice Plush (queen-size) is as low as $699.99 at Denver Mattress. It was rated excellent in Consumer Reports' durability tests.

Another helpful tip for Consumer Reports members: Consumer Reports worked with a handful of brands whose sleep-related products scored well in its tests and evaluations to secure discounts exclusively for Consumer Reports members. Go to ConsumerReports.org for more information.

Sleep well and have a great start to your spring!