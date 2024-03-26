Consumer Reports

How to choose the right banking app for you

By Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports

When was the last time you stepped foot into a bank? Today, many of us skip the branch and instead, bank on our phones using an app. With this shift, there’s been a rapid rise in digital-only banking services. Consumer Reports looks at which banking apps you can bank on when you need them.

In a recent survey, Consumer Reports found that three out of four Americans use one or more banking apps. Which apps are the best?

Consumer Reports evaluated the apps for safety, privacy, transparency, support for financial well-being, and accessibility.

Consumer Reports experts looked at the apps of five large traditional banks and five online-only digital banking providers.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

If avoiding fees is important to you when looking for a new banking service - a digital bank may be your best bet, but there is a tradeoff.

Consumer Reports found that most digital banking providers offered consumers free checking and savings accounts and tended to provide higher interest rates. On the other hand, traditional banks offer more features and tools to help you budget and save.

When it comes to protecting your data, all the apps have flaws, some of which are more serious than others.

Consumer Reports

The latest news from Consumer Reports magazine.

Consumer Reports Mar 22

How much water do you really need to stay hydrated?

Consumer Reports Mar 21

How to make sure your vehicle isn't a target for thieves

Most banking service providers tend to share more data than is needed, while only some banking apps allow you to opt out of targeted advertising.

No matter what app you choose, banking securely is important.

Use FaceID or a six-digit PIN to unlock your phone, and enable two-factor or multifactor authentication on the app itself.

If you lose your phone, alert your bank right away.

Consumer Reports also recommends that you allow the app to send you notifications for every withdrawal or deposit made to your account so you can quickly spot potential fraud.

This article tagged under:

Consumer ReportsBanks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us