Consumer Reports: 5 Tips to Boost Your Energy

Right now, many of us have been feeling tapped out and exhausted. Dealing with everything from working from home and managing children during a pandemic doesn’t leave a lot of time for taking care of yourself--but health experts say you should.

NBC 5 Responds shares five easy and healthy fixes that can help boost your energy.

Like so many, Jessica Ordonez balances working from home and helping her family with daily tasks that demand her full attention.

Extra stress, unhealthy habits like overeating, drinking too much alcohol, lack of exercise and even boredom can take a toll.

“A lot of days I do feel a little exhausted,” said Ordonez.

Experts say what we eat can help us feel better.

EAT SLOW CARBS

Carbohydrates have a place in your diet but pick the ones that help fight fatigue.

Choose “slow carbs,” like whole grains, legumes, and fruits and vegetables that are packed with nutrients and fiber.

“Carbs supply glucose. Slow carbs release glucose steadily, whereas the refined carbs in white flour and sugar can cause glucose spikes and crashes, and that can make you feel tired,” said Consumer Reports Health & Food editor, Trisha Calvo.

PROTEIN

Another energy booster? Protein helps build your muscles - making it easier for you to stay physically active and feel energetic!

“High-quality sources of protein include lean meats and poultry, fish, dairy eggs nuts and beans, soy, nuts, dairy and eggs,” said Calvo

STAY HYDRATED

You might not be getting enough good sleep because you're dehydrated. How much water should you be drinking?

According to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, a general guideline for men is about 15 and a half cups per day and for women, 11 and a half cups.

Foods with high water content, like many fruits and vegetables, also count.

AVOID AFTERNOON CAFFEINE

Caffeine can really sap your sleep. So experts say you should cut off the coffee at least six hours before bedtime.

VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS

Older adults can be at risk for some common nutrient defi­cien­cies that lead to poor energy. Check with your doctor, who can run tests to find out whether you need any supplements or vitamins!