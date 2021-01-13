‘Dream Chasers': Woman, 51, Finds It's Never Too Late to Change Your Life Story

For the beginning of 2021, NBC 5 will focus on a series of “Dream Chasers,” people who are making their dreams come true in major ways while helping communities heal and grow.

A North Texas woman is sharing a message that it is never too late to try something new and change the story of your life.

During 2020, Sonjii Ward Jones decided she wanted to push herself further and extend her creativity. She already co-owned a popular bakery ‘Sinsational’ Cakes with her sister, but during the pandemic decided to take a leap to bring joy to families across the metroplex.

She took up the hobby of making large balloon sculptures for her family and the pictures starting going viral with people hoping to get sculptures of their own. It prompted her to start 'Make it Pop with Sonjii' and the popularity has grown exponentially.

At 51, she hopes to prove that it’s never to late to dream bigger dreams.