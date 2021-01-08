dream chasers

Dream Chasers: Texas Native Creates, Writes Oprah Winfrey Network Show

Texas native brings his dreams to life by bringing people of color representation onto the screen

For the first week of 2021, NBC 5 will focus on a series of “Dream Chasers,” people who are making their dreams come true in major ways while helping communities heal a grow.

Texas native, Jamey Giddens was the creator and executive producer for the wildly popular “Ambitions.” It was a television drama that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network and primarily featured people of color.

The show is the ultimate product of a dream birthed in a Texas small town that has ignited inspiration across the country.

Giddens is proud to have the opportunity to showcase Black and brown characters in glamorous and ambitious roles. Growing up on classic soap operas and primetime dramas, he saw a need for more representation and gave life to Black characters and their stories – identifiable by families in living rooms around the world.

Even though “Ambitions” has concluded its run, it is gaining a strong following in Africa where it has found a new and faithful audience.

Giddens is working on several new projects he hopes to have in production in the near future.

