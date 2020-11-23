call for change

Community Conversation: Santas of Color

Many parents say representation matters even during the holidays.

By Larry Collins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It’s the time of year again when you’ll start seeing Santas everywhere you look; from advertisements and television to the malls.

For many children of color, it can mean the world to see a Santa Claus that looks like them and their families. Many parents agree that representation matters even during the holidays.

Larry “Santa Larry” Jefferson travels the country spreading goodwill and cheer for boys and girls of all cultures. He is an African American Santa, but strives to bring Christmas joy to everyone. He’s enjoyed representing a positive figure for all children and especially children of color.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Tarrant County Adds 1,124 COVID-19 Cases Monday; 10K Added in Last Week

More about Santa Larry: https://www.facebook.com/santalarryjefferson/

This article tagged under:

call for changeholidayssanta
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us