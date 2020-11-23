Community Conversation: Santas of Color

It’s the time of year again when you’ll start seeing Santas everywhere you look; from advertisements and television to the malls.

For many children of color, it can mean the world to see a Santa Claus that looks like them and their families. Many parents agree that representation matters even during the holidays.

Larry “Santa Larry” Jefferson travels the country spreading goodwill and cheer for boys and girls of all cultures. He is an African American Santa, but strives to bring Christmas joy to everyone. He’s enjoyed representing a positive figure for all children and especially children of color.

More about Santa Larry: https://www.facebook.com/santalarryjefferson/