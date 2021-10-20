Walgreens, Google's Wing Bring Store-to-Door Drone Deliveries to DFW

Residents of Frisco and Little Elm are about to be among the first to experience fast drone deliveries of snacks, sodas, over-the-counter meds, toilet paper or even a COVID-19 home test kit in 10 minutes or less.
Walgreens and Wing, a drone delivery company operated by Google’s parent company Alphabet, plan to bring their store-to-door drone delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth after a successful two-year pilot in Christiansburg, Va.
Walgreens said it will be the first retailer to provide drone delivery services in a major U.S. market, initially shipping directly from its store at 2774 Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm to customers’ homes within a 4-mile radius in Little Elm and Frisco.
