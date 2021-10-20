drone delivery

Walgreens, Google's Wing Bring Store-to-Door Drone Deliveries to DFW

The drones can carry up to 3 pounds and travel 65 mph, 150 feet above ground

Source: Wing

Residents of Frisco and Little Elm are about to be among the first to experience fast drone deliveries of snacks, sodas, over-the-counter meds, toilet paper or even a COVID-19 home test kit in 10 minutes or less.

Walgreens and Wing, a drone delivery company operated by Google’s parent company Alphabet, plan to bring their store-to-door drone delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth after a successful two-year pilot in Christiansburg, Va.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Walgreens said it will be the first retailer to provide drone delivery services in a major U.S. market, initially shipping directly from its store at 2774 Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm to customers’ homes within a 4-mile radius in Little Elm and Frisco.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

drone deliveryWALGREENSgoogle wing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us