Southwest Resumes Departures After Reporting ‘Data Connectivity Issue'

Southwest Airlines is flying again after briefly pausing departures Tuesday morning as they worked through an internal technical issue.

The Dallas-based airline told NBC 5 at about 10:30 a.m. that they had resumed operations after temporarily pausing flights due to data connection issues tied to a vendor's firewall failure.

"Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost," the airline said. "Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions."

At about 9:30 a.m. the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted the airline had asked to pause departures. During the disruption, the airline was responding to travelers online saying "intermittent technology issues" had led to a ground stop but that they hoped to resume operations as soon as possible.

Just after 10 a.m., the FAA said the airline had worked through an internal technology issue and that the pause on departures had been lifted and service had resumed.

The airline said those travelers affected by the disruption Tuesday can check the status of their flights online or visit with a customer service agent at the airport.

We’ve resumed operations this morning following a pause in service. Please visit https://t.co/64eTbzR9ph to check your flight status and explore self-service options as we work to restore operations and accommodate disrupted Customers as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/xGLJLsbiQV — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023

The delays come almost four months after the airline struggled to recover from a winter storm. The storm arrived just before Christmas and caused chaos across the airline industry, but Southwest took longer to recover than any of its rivals, as a crew-scheduling system was unable to keep up. The airline wound up canceling 16,700 flights in late December. The airline said the breakdown cost it about $800 million in lost revenue in the fourth quarter and up to $350 million more early this year.

Southwest CEO Robert Jordan has apologized several times for the holiday meltdown, and the airline has announced steps to avoid a repeat, including adding more deicing equipment and staff at key airports and improving its crew-scheduling technology.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.